Borrell calls for creation of humanitarian corridors for ICRC in Ukraine

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has called for the creation of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

He said they urged for a humanitarian corridor. The International Committee of the Red Cross cannot enter the country. We need green corridors so that the Red Cross could help the Ukrainian people, he said. Children, mothers, fathers need food, basic things, Borrell said at a press conference on the results of an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Friday.

He indicated that he saw this during his visit to Moldova, where he visited the refugee reception center.

He said he had seen many of them around the world. But it is heartbreaking, we will never get used to this, he said. Putin should allow humanitarian aid to go to Ukraine, Borrell stressed.