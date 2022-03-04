Facts

16:12 04.03.2022

Russian invaders changing invasion tactics, expected to launch massive disinformation campaign – General Staff

2 min read

Russian invaders have been unable to achieve their military objectives in Ukraine using the tactics of a 'lightning offensive' (blitzkrieg) and therefore they are changing their tactics, emphasizing the activation of measures of psychological impact on the population and Ukrainian troops, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday.

"There have been changes in the tactics of the actions of the Russian side: having failed to fulfill the tasks of a military blitzkrieg, Russia is switching to openly terrorist methods of conducting hostilities in Ukraine," the press service said, noting that the share of tasks with using special forces in city suburbs as assault units has been increased. According to the General Staff, Russia's use of airborne assault forces to ensure the construction of bridge crossings over water obstacles have become more frequent.

"The Russian invasions are paying considerable attention to intensifying measures of psychological influence on the population and troops. In the near future, we should expect a massive disinformation campaign that uses the entire spectrum of modern information media," the press service said.

The General Staff said in order to organize "rallies of local residents" in captured cities, up to 80 representatives of Russian media and a large group of "demonstrators" were brought from the Russia-occupied Crimea.

"Probably, in the near future they will be delivered to Kherson to organize staged rallies with the participation of propaganda media, to support changing Ukraine's leaders and to legalize the occupation," the message said, urging Ukrainian citizens to be vigilant, to believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to use information from official and trusted sources.

"The fight continues! Victory will be ours! Glory to Ukraine," the General Staff said.

Tags: #staff #summary #gen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 04.03.2022
Russian army exhausts most of its operational reserves in Ukraine invasion – General Staff

Russian army exhausts most of its operational reserves in Ukraine invasion – General Staff

20:51 03.03.2022
Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian troops continue retaining defensive in all directions – AFU General Staff

16:50 03.03.2022
Zelensky appoints Bohdan Bondar as head of Administration of Special Transport Service

Zelensky appoints Bohdan Bondar as head of Administration of Special Transport Service

16:03 02.03.2022
UN General Assembly to adopt historic resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Kuleba

UN General Assembly to adopt historic resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine – Kuleba

13:26 02.03.2022
AFU takes initiatve on several fronts, Russian invaders stopped, demoralized

AFU takes initiatve on several fronts, Russian invaders stopped, demoralized

10:54 26.10.2020
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once in past day - JFO HQ

Russia-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire once in past day - JFO HQ

22:09 21.04.2019
Zelensky: Serious serving generals to head General Staff, I do not have right to name them now

Zelensky: Serious serving generals to head General Staff, I do not have right to name them now

21:55 21.04.2019
Zelensky: Lutsenko from old team, we will appoint new people

Zelensky: Lutsenko from old team, we will appoint new people

21:33 21.04.2019
Zelensky: Lutsenko is old team, we will appoint new people

Zelensky: Lutsenko is old team, we will appoint new people

12:16 21.04.2019
Militants shell Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 10 times on Saturday, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Militants shell Ukrainian army positions in Donbas 10 times on Saturday, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite difficulties – representative of Kyiv

Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

Russian airstrike damages building at Babyn Yar where museum marking Holocaust in eastern Europe was planned

Rada allows to start expropriation of Russian property in Ukraine

Zelensky will not make any concessions in negotiations with Russia that could humiliate Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity – Podoliak

LATEST

Russian occupiers approve no 'green corridor' for supply of humanitarian aid the Kherson region – head of regional administration

National Securities and Stock Market Commission urges world regulators to disable Russia's ability to trade on stock exchanges

Ukraine's foreign intel service announces fund to support Ukrainian intelligence work

CERT-UA warns about mass mailings of malicious software

IAEA head says ready to visit Chornobyl

Kuleba calls Lavrov's statement about Ukraine's desire to restore its nuclear arsenal cynical and blatant lie

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will continue despite difficulties – representative of Kyiv

Stolteberg: Russia bringing heavier weapons into Ukraine

Russian airstrike damages building at Babyn Yar where museum marking Holocaust in eastern Europe was planned

Rada allows to start expropriation of Russian property in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD