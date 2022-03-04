Russian invaders changing invasion tactics, expected to launch massive disinformation campaign – General Staff

Russian invaders have been unable to achieve their military objectives in Ukraine using the tactics of a 'lightning offensive' (blitzkrieg) and therefore they are changing their tactics, emphasizing the activation of measures of psychological impact on the population and Ukrainian troops, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Friday.

"There have been changes in the tactics of the actions of the Russian side: having failed to fulfill the tasks of a military blitzkrieg, Russia is switching to openly terrorist methods of conducting hostilities in Ukraine," the press service said, noting that the share of tasks with using special forces in city suburbs as assault units has been increased. According to the General Staff, Russia's use of airborne assault forces to ensure the construction of bridge crossings over water obstacles have become more frequent.

"The Russian invasions are paying considerable attention to intensifying measures of psychological influence on the population and troops. In the near future, we should expect a massive disinformation campaign that uses the entire spectrum of modern information media," the press service said.

The General Staff said in order to organize "rallies of local residents" in captured cities, up to 80 representatives of Russian media and a large group of "demonstrators" were brought from the Russia-occupied Crimea.

"Probably, in the near future they will be delivered to Kherson to organize staged rallies with the participation of propaganda media, to support changing Ukraine's leaders and to legalize the occupation," the message said, urging Ukrainian citizens to be vigilant, to believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and to use information from official and trusted sources.

"The fight continues! Victory will be ours! Glory to Ukraine," the General Staff said.