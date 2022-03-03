Total intl support for Ukraine exceeds $15 bln, of which more than $5 bln goes to state budget – NBU governor

The system of public finances of Ukraine is working without interruption, including due to significant amounts of funding for strengthening the defense capability, support for the economy of Ukraine and humanitarian issues from international organizations and partner countries estimated at over $15 billion, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Kyrylo Shevchenko has said.

"According to our estimates, the total international financial, technical and humanitarian support reaches more than $15 billion in equivalent, of which more than $5 billion goes directly to the budget," he said in an address on Thursday.

Shevchenko said that payments by the government of Ukraine are made without restrictions in accordance with the law on martial law, the liquidity reserve is quite sufficient to finance expenses and repay obligations.

According to him, many Ukrainian enterprises continue to pay taxes to the state budget, and some even paid them in advance, and the National Bank transferred part of the profit to the state budget in the amount of almost UAH 19 billion ahead of schedule.

An additional source of funding for the needs of the Ukrainian army was the funds collected by organizations and citizens of Ukraine and other countries on the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine, Shevchenko added. He said that as of March 2, more than UAH 6 billion in equivalent had already been transferred to the special account opened by the National Bank to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of which more than UAH 1.6 billion had already been allocated by the National Bank for the needs of the military. In addition, on March 1, the Ministry of Finance placed war government bonds for UAH 8.1 billion.