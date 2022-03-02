Facts

20:53 02.03.2022

Interior Ministry reports on possible provocations in Mariupol using symbols of Ukraine's National Guard regiment

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine says on possible provocations in Mariupol using the symbols of the National Guard of Ukraine regiment.

"We are informing international representatives, diplomatic missions and consulates about possible provocations in the city of Mariupol using the symbols of the National Guard of Ukraine regiment," the ministry said on Facebook.

It is said that at present, during the active phase of hostilities, the specified unit performs the tasks of defending the city together with the military personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is not involved in escorting any diplomatic delegations, representative offices, consulates or international missions.

Tags: #provocation #mariupol #mfa
