Facts

16:42 02.03.2022

Borrell at talks in Moldova will discuss issue of Ukraine, regional security

1 min read

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during the talks in Moldova intends to discuss with the authorities of this country support for Ukraine and regional security.

"Arrived for a two-day visit in the Republic of Moldova with Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. Looking forward to discuss with the Moldovan leadership our joint efforts to support Ukraine and its people, and regional security in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Borrell said on Twitter.

Tags: #eu #visit #moldova #borrell
14:45 02.03.2022
EU decision to suspend broadcasts of RT, Sputnik takes effect – document

12:32 02.03.2022
EU permanent representatives approve new sanctions against Belarus – media

09:10 02.03.2022
Scholz discusses sanctions against Russia with ECB president, talks with Zelensky

20:35 01.03.2022
German Chancellor, ECB President discuss correctness of sanctions against Russia, speaks with Zelensky

17:38 01.03.2022
EU sanctions prevent Russia from spending money on war money it received from Europe for its gas – Borrell

16:37 01.03.2022
Moldovan Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Russia

16:19 01.03.2022
Nausėda calls on Macron to speed up Ukraine's affiliation with EU

16:05 01.03.2022
Hubs for distribution of food from EU operate in Ukraine – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

15:06 01.03.2022
EU Council must take serious look at Ukraine's symbolic, political, legal request to be recognized as candidate country – Michel

14:44 01.03.2022
EU will continue to assist Ukraine financially – EU Council President

Interfax-Ukraine
