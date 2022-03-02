Borrell at talks in Moldova will discuss issue of Ukraine, regional security
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell during the talks in Moldova intends to discuss with the authorities of this country support for Ukraine and regional security.
"Arrived for a two-day visit in the Republic of Moldova with Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. Looking forward to discuss with the Moldovan leadership our joint efforts to support Ukraine and its people, and regional security in the context of Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Borrell said on Twitter.