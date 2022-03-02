Facts

15:32 02.03.2022

Occupiers shell Chernihiv regional hospital, no info on victims – media

Russian occupying troops shelled the building of Chernihiv regional hospital, the local newspaper Suspilne Chernihiv said on Wednesday, citing data from the Pivnich (North) task force.

"The Russian occupiers fired at Chernihiv regional hospital. The information was confirmed to Suspilny by the Pivnich (North) task force. A cruise missile hit the hospital building. Information about the dead and injured will be provided later," the publication said.

