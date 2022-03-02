Shell hit school, two-story building in Mariupol, no casualties

As a result of the shelling of Mariupol by Russian servicemen, a shell hit a school and a two-story building in Kalmiusky district, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties, according to the National Police.

According to the police, as of 13:30 on Wednesday, the city of Mariupol and the town of Manhush were shelled. "One person was killed, two policemen were wounded. Nine facilities were destroyed: a maternity hospital, a hostel, a grocery store, and others. On March 1, a child was wounded during the shelling. Today, the boy died in the hospital," the police said.