15:16 02.03.2022

Shell hit school, two-story building in Mariupol, no casualties

As a result of the shelling of Mariupol by Russian servicemen, a shell hit a school and a two-story building in Kalmiusky district, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties, according to the National Police.

According to the police, as of 13:30 on Wednesday, the city of Mariupol and the town of Manhush were shelled. "One person was killed, two policemen were wounded. Nine facilities were destroyed: a maternity hospital, a hostel, a grocery store, and others. On March 1, a child was wounded during the shelling. Today, the boy died in the hospital," the police said.

Nearly 836,000 people left Ukraine – UN

Lyashko: there are medicines in Ukraine

Some 2,000 Ukrainian civilians die during seven days of war - Emergency Service

First in 7 days of war Ukrainian units go on offensive advancing to Horlivka – Arestovych

Missile hits building of Kharkiv City Council - dpty head of regional administration

Ukraine provided with television, radio broadcasting

Nearly 836,000 people left Ukraine – UN

Ten Russian servicemen taken into custody in Kyiv region – PGO

NBU urges foreign reinsurers to support Ukrainian insurance market

Lyashko: there are medicines in Ukraine

VW stops work at factories in Germany because of lack of parts deliveries from Ukraine

EU decision to suspend broadcasts of RT, Sputnik takes effect – document

Police, territorial defense forces in Okhtyrka detain 10 Russian servicemen

Some 2,000 Ukrainian civilians die during seven days of war - Emergency Service

Measures being taken to evacuate children from basement of kindergarten in Severodonetsk – State Emergency Service

