Facts

20:09 01.03.2022

Passers-by killed in attack on Kyiv TV tower – Klitschko

1 min read

Five civilians who were injured in a missile attack on the Kyiv TV tower on Dorohozhychi were passers-by, said mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"As a result of two, according to preliminary data, missiles hitting the TV tower, five civilians of Kyiv have been killed. They were walking along the sidewalk past the tower," Klitschko wrote on the Telegram channel.

He urged Kyiv residents not to walk or ride the streets. "Be as careful as possible. It's better to spend this night in shelters," the mayor added.

As reported, as a result of the shelling of the Kyiv television tower in Shevchenkivsky district, five people were killed and five people were injured. Later, the State Special Communications Service clarified that several employees and the security of the TV tower were injured as a result of the attack.

