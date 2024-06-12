Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

The death toll as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kryvy Rih has risen to nine people, 29 people were injured, including five children, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said.

Previously, it was known that there were eight dead and at least 21 injured.