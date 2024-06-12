Facts

19:30 12.06.2024

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

1 min read
Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

The death toll as a result of an enemy missile attack on Kryvy Rih has risen to nine people, 29 people were injured, including five children, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said.

"The number of deaths as a result of the enemy attack in Kryvy Rih has increased to nine. Some 29 people were injured, including five children," the PGO said in a statement on the Telegram channel.

Previously, it was known that there were eight dead and at least 21 injured.

Tags: #kryvy_rih #victim #attack

