Kuleba: Nazis killed 33,000 Jews at Babyn Yar, 80 years later Russian Nazis strike this same land

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has recalled that the Kyiv TV Tower, which was hit by a Russian rocket on March 1, is located on the site of mass executions of Jews by the Nazis in 1941.

"Kyiv TV tower, which has just been hit by a Russian missile, is situated on the territory of Babyn Yar. On September 29-30, 1941, Nazis killed over 33 thousand Jews here. 80 years later, Russian Nazis strike this same land to exterminate Ukrainians. Evil and barbaric," Kuleba said on Twitter.