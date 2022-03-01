Facts

11:28 01.03.2022

Chenihiv mayor sets bounties for destroying enemy equipment, capturing, killing Russian invaders

1 min read

Chernihiv Mayor Vladyslav Artoshenko has announced rewards for incapacitating enemy equipment in the amount of UAH 150,000 to UAH 250,000 - for an armored personnel carrier, and for an infantry fighting vehicle or tank, as well as for dead or surrendered invaders - $300.

"Today, thousands of ordinary people, businessmen are transfer funds to the accounts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. ...I hereby announce that anyone who shoots up or sets fire to an enemy infantry fighting vehicle will receive UAH 200,000, and for torching a tank – UAH 250,000. The bounty for capturing or killing Russian invaders is $300," Atroshenko said in a video posted to his Telegram channel on Tuesday morning.

Source: https://t.me/oleksiihoncharenko/12012

Tags: #chernihiv #bounty
