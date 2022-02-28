Facts

17:28 28.02.2022

Energy Minister appeals to EU energy ministers regarding speedy integration of Ukrainian power system into European с

2 min read
Energy Minister appeals to EU energy ministers regarding speedy integration of Ukrainian power system into European с

Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko addressed the ministers of energy of the EU countries regarding the speedy integration of the energy system of Ukraine into the European ENTSO-E.

"I appeal to our European partners regarding the speedy synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with ENTSO-E. We need your support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people more than ever!" Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko wrote on his Facebook page.

As he noted, Ukraine has been at war with the Russian Federation for five days, and during this time the Ukrainian energy system has been operating in an isolated mode.

"We refused to return to parallel work with the systems of the Russian Federation and Belarus. We proved the seriousness of our intentions to integrate with the European system, even in this difficult wartime," the minister stressed.

According to the official, despite military aggression from Russia, rocket attacks, attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, the Ukrainian energy system, operating autonomously, has proven its reliability and ensured the security of electricity supplies to consumers.

As reported, with reference to EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, the European Union energy ministers at an extraordinary meeting on Monday will discuss the synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with the European one.

Tags: #energy #entso_e #haluschenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:26 28.02.2022
Poland supports quick integration of Ukraine's energy system to EU's ENTO-E

Poland supports quick integration of Ukraine's energy system to EU's ENTO-E

12:10 28.02.2022
EU energy ministers on Feb 28 discuss market situation in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

EU energy ministers on Feb 28 discuss market situation in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

17:49 27.02.2022
EU energy ministers to discuss synchronization of Ukrainian power system with European one, sanctions for Russia - Simson

EU energy ministers to discuss synchronization of Ukrainian power system with European one, sanctions for Russia - Simson

16:06 27.02.2022
Ukraine consulting with EU on early accession to European power system

Ukraine consulting with EU on early accession to European power system

21:49 26.02.2022
Ukraine refuses to join energy system of Russian invaders after completion of work in isolated mode – minister

Ukraine refuses to join energy system of Russian invaders after completion of work in isolated mode – minister

21:06 26.02.2022
UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

17:23 22.02.2022
Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine fully provided with energy resources for passage of isolated mode, completion of autumn-season period – Ministry of Energy

13:34 22.02.2022
Zelensky announces interest in Estonian investments in energy, infrastructure, IT

Zelensky announces interest in Estonian investments in energy, infrastructure, IT

20:59 07.02.2022
German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

German FM: Termination of energy supplies from Russia to Ukraine is worse than tank attack

20:49 07.02.2022
Germany prepares loan for Ukraine's hydrogen energy project development – Baerbock

Germany prepares loan for Ukraine's hydrogen energy project development – Baerbock

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Russia outline certain decisions at talks, they leaving for consultations – Podoliak

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU

Third round of talks between Ukrainian, Russian delegations to start soon – Podoliak

Some 11 people killed, dozens wounded due to shelling in Kharkiv by Russian troops – local authorities

Subway, ground transport in Kyiv suspends operating from 19:00 to 08:00 on Tuesday

LATEST

Ukraine, Russia outline certain decisions at talks, they leaving for consultations – Podoliak

ACCORDING TO RESULTS OF FIRST ROUND OF UKRAINE-RUSSIA TALKS, SIDES DEFINES PRIORITY TOPICS ON WHICH THERE WERE SOLUTIONS - PODOLIAK

Kuleba urges Russians to do everything to prevent their servicemen from being sent to war against Ukraine

Zelensky signs application for Ukraine's membership in EU

Ukraine's children to be able to receive free pre-school, secondary education in Baltic States in case of evacuation

Rada intends to apply to EU for Ukraine's accession to EU under special procedure – с

KSG Agro continues to work, ship pork to retail chains - major shareholder

Ukraine applies to ECtHR with demand to stop Russian attacks on civilian objects

Swedish PM says Stockholm to supply 5,000 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine – media

Kuleba: New US, EU sanctions against Russia, new weapons for Ukraine are on way

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD