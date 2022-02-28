Energy Minister appeals to EU energy ministers regarding speedy integration of Ukrainian power system into European с

Ukraine's Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko addressed the ministers of energy of the EU countries regarding the speedy integration of the energy system of Ukraine into the European ENTSO-E.

"I appeal to our European partners regarding the speedy synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with ENTSO-E. We need your support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people more than ever!" Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko wrote on his Facebook page.

As he noted, Ukraine has been at war with the Russian Federation for five days, and during this time the Ukrainian energy system has been operating in an isolated mode.

"We refused to return to parallel work with the systems of the Russian Federation and Belarus. We proved the seriousness of our intentions to integrate with the European system, even in this difficult wartime," the minister stressed.

According to the official, despite military aggression from Russia, rocket attacks, attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, the Ukrainian energy system, operating autonomously, has proven its reliability and ensured the security of electricity supplies to consumers.

As reported, with reference to EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, the European Union energy ministers at an extraordinary meeting on Monday will discuss the synchronization of the Ukrainian energy system with the European one.