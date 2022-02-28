Macron will meet with Scholz, von der Leyen in Paris on Monday to discuss situation regarding Ukraine - media

Later on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris, French television reported, citing the Elysee Palace.

According to the office of the French leader, Macron will meet with them at the Elysee Palace for dinner, during which they will discuss the situation regarding Ukraine and "European sovereignty."

The Elysee Palace also indicated that on Monday afternoon Macron will take part in a video conference with the leaders of NATO member countries in order to "continue close cooperation between the allies and European partners" on the situation regarding Ukraine.