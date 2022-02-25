Facts

19:49 25.02.2022

Czech Republic bans Russian planes from its airports

The Czech Republic has banned the landing of Russian aircraft at airports on its territory, Ukrainian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Yevhen Perebyinis said referring to the Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic.

"Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka said that tonight from 00:00 hours the Czech Republic prohibits the landing of any Russian aircraft at its airports. The aggressor's isolation network is expanding. Thank you!" Perebyinis wrote on Twitter on Friday.

