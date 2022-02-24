Facts

20:35 24.02.2022

National security services to turn off all state registers until situation in Ukraine stabilizes, number of documents in Diia not to be available - Digital Transformation Ministry

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has announced the shutdown of state registries until the stabilization of the situation in Ukraine for security purposes.

"National security services will turn off all state registries until the situation in Ukraine stabilizes in order to ensure the security of Ukrainians' data. Some digital documents and a number of services in the Diia application will not be available," the message posted on the Telegram channel says.

Also, to ensure data security, digital documents in Diia will not be available.

