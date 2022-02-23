Another massive DDoS attack starts in Ukraine – Digital Transformation Minister

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov has announced the start of another DDoS attack on the websites of Ukrainian government agencies and banks.

"At about 16:00, another massive DDoS attack on our state began. There are relevant data from a number of banks, and there are also problems with access to the websites of the Verkhovna Rada [already working], the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This is due to traffic switching to another provider to minimize the damage from the attack," the minister has written on his Telegram channel.

He has also said that the Diia state portal and the mobile application are successfully overcoming the current attack and continue to work stably.

Earlier it has been reported that the official websites of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories are currently down.

In addition, the websites of the Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine work intermittently.