German FM: We not to negotiate over Ukraine's head

International partners will not negotiate over Ukraine's head, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said.

"We show solidarity because we support and are committed to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. I have made it clear that, especially in situations of pressure like this, solidarity means choose another clear message, because the route that the country would like to embark to take can be determined by only by the country itself and by the people who live there. We will not negotiate over the head of Ukraine," Baerbock said at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Baerbock said that in case of sanctions against Russia, Germany is ready to pay a high price.

"If Russia takes action against Ukraine, these sanctions will be unprecedented and have been coordinated with all our partners, prepared together with them. We in Germany are ready to pay a high price for this in economic terms, so all options are on the table, also Northern Stream 2," the head of the Foreign Ministry said.