Russian-occupation forces fire at ICRC humanitarian convoy at Schastia checkpoint

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas fired on the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint (Luhansk region), where the humanitarian convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was being checked at that time, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"Today, at about 12:00, Russian-occupation forces fired at the Schastia entry-exit checkpoint in Luhansk region, where at that time a humanitarian convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which was moving from the uncontrolled territory, was being checked by the State Border Guard Service," the commander-in-chief said in the statement on Facebook on Friday.

The shelling was carried out from a heavy machine gun (about 50 shots), an 82 mm mortar (3 shots), an AGS-17 grenade launcher (10 shots) from the village of Vesela Hora.

"Four vehicles from the humanitarian convoy passed the entry-exit checkpoint, people were evacuated to shelter. Eight vehicles remained in the interposition zone. There are no losses among civilians and the composition of the Joint Forces," Zaluzhny said.

He said the fact of shelling is another gross violation by Russia-occupation forces of the norms of international humanitarian law and the Minsk agreements. "The personnel of the Joint Forces is taking all measures to protect civilians," the commander-in-chief said.

The State Emergency Service later said, in addition to the entry-exit checkpoint, as a result of the shelling of the city of Schastia, the administrative building of the 32nd State Fire and Rescue Unit was also damaged, namely: the facade of the building and the drainage system were damaged by fragments. In addition to the fact that in the village of Artema there was a direct hit of a shell in a residential building.