YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

Yalta European Strategy (YES) and the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will host the 5th Munich Ukrainian Lunch titled "Europe's Security is Decided in Ukraine" on February 19 on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

The press service of YES said that the discussion will explore the threats to Ukraine's security and what they mean for Europe and the West.

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, will moderate the discussion with Anne Applebaum, historian and staff writer at The Atlantic, Ann Linde, Foreign Minister of Sweden, General James Mattis, former US Secretary of Defence and General David Petraeus, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States.

Among the participants will also be: Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Canada; Peter Hultqvist, Minister for Defence of Sweden; Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman, Munich Security Conference, member of YES Board; Jeppe Kofod, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Denmark; Ben Hodges, Pershing Chair, Center for European Policy Analysis, former Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe; Alina Mikhailova, SOS Army volunteer, Russian-Ukrainian war veteran; and Kurt Volker, Distinguished Fellow, CEPA.

On February 19 at 13:30 (Kyiv time), watch the online streaming of the Ukrainian Lunch in Munich.