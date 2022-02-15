Facts

16:13 15.02.2022

YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

1 min read
YES, Victor Pinchuk Foundation to host 5th Ukrainian Lunch on margins of Munich Security Conference

Yalta European Strategy (YES) and the Victor Pinchuk Foundation will host the 5th Munich Ukrainian Lunch titled "Europe's Security is Decided in Ukraine" on February 19 on the margins of the Munich Security Conference.

The press service of YES said that the discussion will explore the threats to Ukraine's security and what they mean for Europe and the West.

Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, will moderate the discussion with Anne Applebaum, historian and staff writer at The Atlantic, Ann Linde, Foreign Minister of Sweden, General James Mattis, former US Secretary of Defence and General David Petraeus, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States.

Among the participants will also be: Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Canada; Peter Hultqvist, Minister for Defence of Sweden; Wolfgang Ischinger, Chairman, Munich Security Conference, member of YES Board; Jeppe Kofod, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Kingdom of Denmark; Ben Hodges, Pershing Chair, Center for European Policy Analysis, former Commanding General, U.S. Army Europe; Alina Mikhailova, SOS Army volunteer, Russian-Ukrainian war veteran; and Kurt Volker, Distinguished Fellow, CEPA.

On February 19 at 13:30 (Kyiv time), watch the online streaming of the Ukrainian Lunch in Munich.

Tags: #yes #pinchuk #foundation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:49 01.10.2021
Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation donated UAH 248 000 for the purchase of optics for two sniper systems

Igor Kononenko Charitable Foundation donated UAH 248 000 for the purchase of optics for two sniper systems

10:46 02.09.2021
YES to hold new format event in Mystetsky Arsenal in Kyiv on Sept 9-11

YES to hold new format event in Mystetsky Arsenal in Kyiv on Sept 9-11

15:03 03.07.2020
YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

YES forum postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic

20:57 17.12.2019
MP Derkach says $29 mln transferred by Pinchuk Foundation to U.S. presidential candidate Clinton might have been stolen from Ukraine

MP Derkach says $29 mln transferred by Pinchuk Foundation to U.S. presidential candidate Clinton might have been stolen from Ukraine

14:44 13.09.2019
Kolomoisky becomes guest at YES forum for first time

Kolomoisky becomes guest at YES forum for first time

13:04 13.09.2019
There will be no monopoly for Kolomoisky in Ukraine either –Zelensky

There will be no monopoly for Kolomoisky in Ukraine either –Zelensky

11:20 13.09.2019
Zelensky announces restart of AMC while retaining its incumbent head

Zelensky announces restart of AMC while retaining its incumbent head

11:13 13.09.2019
Zelensky expects to meet Trump in Washington in Sept

Zelensky expects to meet Trump in Washington in Sept

11:12 13.09.2019
Zelensky: We should end war, return territories by diplomatic means

Zelensky: We should end war, return territories by diplomatic means

10:58 13.09.2019
Zelensky about tycoons: We offer normal rules, there won't be monopolists in Ukraine

Zelensky about tycoons: We offer normal rules, there won't be monopolists in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

США не відправлятимуть американських військовослужбовців боротися в Україні, але поставили українським військовим обладнання, щоб допомогти їм захистити себе, - Байден

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

LATEST

США не відправлятимуть американських військовослужбовців боротися в Україні, але поставили українським військовим обладнання, щоб допомогти їм захистити себе, - Байден

Klitschko meets with mayors of Warsaw and Prague who arrived in Kyiv to express support for Ukraine

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns State Duma's appeal to Putin to recognize so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Scholz voices concern over concentration of Russian troops near Ukrainian borders

Biden to make statement on security situation in Ukraine – CNN

Kuleba: We hope Italy will convey to Russia inadmissibility of aggression against Ukraine

TCG to discuss Donbas status bill - Scholz

If Russia recognizes so-called 'L/DPR', world community has absolute leverage for introduction of toughest sanctions against Russia - MP Sobolev

Ukrainian delegation initiates extraordinary consultations in TCG in connection with decision of Russia's Duma on so-called 'LPR/DPR'

Websites of Ministry of Defense, Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as PrivatBank, Oschadbank subject to DDOS attack – Information Security Center

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD