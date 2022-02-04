Facts

18:44 04.02.2022

Kuleba, Blinken discuss further steps to contain Russia's aggressive intentions

1 min read
On Friday, February 4, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Dmytro Kuleba and Antony Blinken agreed on further steps by Ukraine and the United States in the strategy implementation of proactively deterring Russia from further aggression. They noted significant progress in the preparation of coordinated Euro-Atlantic sanctions against Russia and the completion of this work," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry (MFA) press service said.

The interlocutors also discussed the negotiations within the Normandy format and expressed the hope that Russia would show a constructive position in the next rounds of negotiations.

Blinken confirmed the work of the U.S. presidential administration in providing additional U.S. assistance to boost Ukraine's economic and financial confidence.

"Dmytro Kuleba thanked the American side for providing Ukraine with information on Russia's possible preparation of fabricated reasons for aggravation," the ministry said.

