Facts

20:53 31.01.2022

Timing of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains open – Stoltenberg

1 min read
Timing of Ukraine's accession to NATO remains open – Stoltenberg

NATO may have different points of view on exactly when Ukraine will be able to become a member of the organization, but there can be no compromises on the open doors policy of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

At an online event for The Washington Post, Stoltenberg said there is a difference between discussing when Ukraine will join NATO and signing a legally binding document on which Russia insists that there will be no expansion. The secretary general answered the moderator's question about whether there are any compromise ideas about the alliance's open doors policy in NATO's responses to Russia's proposals on security in Europe.

Stoltenberg said the refusal to expand as such would affect not only Ukraine, but, for example, countries such as Sweden and Finland, which are not going to join the alliance yet, but do not want to lose such an opportunity in principle.

Speaking about Ukraine, the Secretary General recalled that, like other applicants, it must meet certain criteria for entry: they relate to democracy and compliance with NATO standards.

Stoltenberg said that NATO does not intend to publish the responses sent to Russia, as confidentiality is important in diplomatic negotiations.

Tags: #stoltenberg #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:06 28.01.2022
Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

Zelensky wants to know clear answer about prospects for Ukraine's membership in NATO

15:49 28.01.2022
Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

Some 600 foreign guests expected for NATO PA spring session in Kyiv

20:38 26.01.2022
Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

Blinken: USA say they believe NATO's 'open door' policy is correct

19:39 26.01.2022
Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

Ukrainians' commitment to democracy, their willingness to be in NATO have to be supported – US Under Secretary of State

12:40 24.01.2022
NATO putting troops on alert, sending additional ships, fighters to eastern Europe amid amassing Russia's troops

NATO putting troops on alert, sending additional ships, fighters to eastern Europe amid amassing Russia's troops

16:20 21.01.2022
USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

USA not to talk with Russia on NATO's open door policy, considers it unacceptable to change borders by force – Blinken

09:36 20.01.2022
Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

18:42 12.01.2022
Stoltenberg: Ukraine is not threat to Russia, but Russia to Ukraine

Stoltenberg: Ukraine is not threat to Russia, but Russia to Ukraine

17:20 12.01.2022
NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

15:57 11.01.2022
Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

Russia's attack on Ukraine to be verdict for NATO – Yermak

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Group of people planning mass riots detained in Kyiv

Daily COVID-19 morbidity declining in Ukraine

Drills of artillery units of Msta-B howitzers being held in Kherson region

Interpol regards political motives of persecution of Ukrainian theater director Lavrenchuk by Russia – Ombudswoman

LATEST

USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

Poland sends 29 trucks with humanitarian aid to Ukraine

President's Office welcomes talk in Kremlin on Ukrainian-Russian presidents' possible meeting – Nykyforov

Sweden not planning to evacuate diplomats from Kyiv – MFA

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Poland ready to supply defensive weapons to Ukraine

Johnson plans to talk with Putin on Monday, travel to Ukraine on Tuesday – media

G7 Ambassadors Group names stepping up efforts to reform judiciary in Ukraine as priority for 2022

Ukraine is grateful to Israel for its support - The Embassy

Razumkov believes Zelensky not used to negotiating in country's interests

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD