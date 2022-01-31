USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

The United States hopes that Russia will agree to a dialogue to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but at the same time, Washington and its allies are preparing for every scenario, U.S. President Joe Biden has said on Monday.

"If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith," Biden said in a White House statement on Monday's UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

" If instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences," the U.S. President said.