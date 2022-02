A group of people who planned mass riots in the capital has been detained in Kyiv, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky has said.

"The protest rally that had been planned was aimed at violent actions, at organizing mass riots ... to shake up and destabilize the situation in the country," Monastyrsky said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Rallies were also planned in Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Poltava regions.