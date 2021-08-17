Press Conferences

16:32 17.08.2021

National Union of Architects sends open letter to Rada chairman seeking revision of bill No. 5655

3 min read

KYIV. Aug 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Provisions in bill No. 5655 on reforming urban planning activities adopted at first reading run counter to international rules of architectural activity, which will lead to the impossibility of attracting international architects to work in Ukraine, the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine has said.

The Chamber sent an open letter to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, urging parliament to take into account the proposals of the architectural community in the bill.

"The bill cannot be adopted in its current form, because, firstly, it is impossible to reform urban planning and architectural activities without architects. Secondly, without architects, no one can guarantee the safety, aesthetics of the spaces and buildings that you enter. The proposed scheme deprives not only architects have rights, but the whole society deprives the right to beautiful and comfortable cities, high-quality and aesthetic space in Ukraine," Deputy Chairperson of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects Anna Kyrii said at a press conference at Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

According to her, the document states that the architect is automatically deprived of copyright for all objects built using budgetary funds at the stage of signing the contract. "This is in sharp contrast to the norms of international law," Kyrii said.

The bill on the reform of the sphere of urban planning discriminates against the profession of an architect and endangers its existence in Ukraine, , Head of the Chernihiv regional branch of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects Tetiana Mazur said.

"The key theses of the bill neutralize the role of the architect in the process of creating an object and carrying out professional architectural supervision. At the same time, property rights to the project as intellectual property have been transferred to the customer, but responsibility for violation of design decisions remains with the architect," she said.

According to the open letter, the Architectural Chamber proposes that the text of the bill is harmonized, not only the interests of developers, but also the interests of the public, local government and the architectural community are taken into account, and they are involved in editing the provisions of the bill.

The experts proposed that international standards of urban planning and the principles of self-government of professional associations are taken into account. In addition, it is proposed that the rights and obligations of the chief architect of the project, including in local governments and self-regulatory organizations, are restored.

It is also proposed that the public is provided with more rights when discussing construction projects and development of territories.

Kyrii said that the Chamber has developed amendments to the bill, taking into account the interests of architects and the public, but the profile committee of the parliament does not discuss them.

Tags: #urban #conference #bill #planning
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:46 17.08.2021
Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

Two-thirds of Ukrainians believe Zelensky-Putin meeting necessary for peaceful settlement in Donbas – poll

17:36 17.08.2021
Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

Only 31.9% of Ukrainians speak Ukrainian at home – poll

16:31 17.08.2021
Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

Servant of People, Opposition Platform - For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna, Strength and Honor to be elected to Rada – poll

15:51 17.08.2021
Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

Over half of Ukrainians consider it harmful for country to receive loan from EU under numerous obligations – poll

15:20 17.08.2021
Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

15:07 17.08.2021
Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

Highest level of trust of Ukrainians enjoyed by Ukrainian Armed Forces, ATO veterans, volunteers, doctors, NGOs – poll

13:57 17.08.2021
Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

Over 40% of Ukrainians support early presidential, parliamentary elections – poll

15:11 12.08.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

Some 29% of Ukrainians never visit Kharkiv, but every third would like to live there – poll

14:09 10.08.2021
Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

Restaurant Dacha in Odesa should be added to register of cultural heritage – experts

16:55 09.08.2021
Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Ukrainian beekeepers may run out of honey by end of year, in warehouses by end of winter – opinion

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Creation of bee farms in Ukraine hampered by unwillingness of beekeepers to leave business, switch to hired labor – experts

Over 30% of Ukrainians approve strengthening president's powers - poll

Almost half of Ukrainians consider decisions contrary to Constitution to be main threat in authorities work in next three years – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians say Verkhovna Rada most abuses power – poll

Dairy, meat processors associations asks govt to develop industry support program

Court decisions to dismiss ARMA leadership to be appealed – attorney

Presentation of long-term development strategy for Odesa to take place in Sept 2021

Ukrainians consider themselves freedom-loving, hospitable, patriotic and cunning in life matters – poll

Ukrainians gernerally do not consider themselves one people with Russians – UIF poll

Rudyk: All delegates admitted to Holos party congress

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD