16:32 25.03.2022

In Melitopol, 70 Russian servicemen refuse to participate in hostilities – local authorities

n Melitopol, Zaporizhia region, some 70 Russian servicemen refused to follow orders from their leadership and take part in hostilities, according to Zaporizhia regional military administration.

"On March 24, 2022, information was received that 70 Russian servicemen staged a riot in the units of the Russian occupation forces stationed in Melitopol, refused to follow the orders of their leadership and participate in hostilities against the defenders of Zaporizhia," spokesperson of Zaporizhia regional military administration Ivan Arefyev said on the website on Friday.

In this regard, spokesperson said: "We advise the invaders: surrender, get a chance to stay alive."

According to Arefyev, when the village of Malynivka was liberated, the Ukrainian servicemen replenished their fleet of military equipment. "Now the defenders have a Russian T-72B3 tank," the spokesperson said.

In addition, Arefyev said that the occupiers did not stop shelling the civilian infrastructure of Zaporizhia region, artillery strikes were carried out on the city of Huliaypole. "Data on civilian casualties are being specified," he said.

According to the report, in Polohy the enemy arranges provocations aimed at blaming and discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"For example, the occupiers go around the city quarters and warn about 'shelling' that allegedly will be from the side of the defenders of Ukraine. Therefore, I officially announce that the military personnel who hold the defense in Zaporizhia direction, military operations that may pose a threat to the life and health of the civilian population in cities and villages, have not carried out and are not conducting, the Russian occupiers regularly try to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine in order to cover up their own crimes against civilians," Arefyev said in the statement.

