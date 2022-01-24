Facts

14:46 24.01.2022

Lithuania, Latvia to supply Ukraine with US-made Stinger MANPADS

1 min read
Lithuania, Latvia to supply Ukraine with US-made Stinger MANPADS

Lithuania will supply the Ukrainian army with U.S.-made Stinger man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) amid the ongoing Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Latvia will deliver MANPADS of the same type, while Estonia is planning the delivery of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

"The assistance is rendered following the approval by the United States Government to transfer U.S.-made equipment to a third party," it said.

"As we are handing over the weaponry, my sincere hope is that Ukraine will not need it. The Baltic states are calling on Russia to cease its aggressive and irresponsible activity," Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.

Tags: #stinger
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:39 21.01.2022
Baltic countries with US permission to be able to supply Ukraine with Javelin FGM, Stinger MANPADS

Baltic countries with US permission to be able to supply Ukraine with Javelin FGM, Stinger MANPADS

17:14 08.01.2022
USA working on organization of delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine

USA working on organization of delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting at 17.00 to consider issues on protecting national security from internal, external threats

NATO putting troops on alert, sending additional ships, fighters to eastern Europe amid amassing Russia's troops

EU not going to evacuate families of diplomats from Ukraine

LATEST

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting at 17.00 to consider issues on protecting national security from internal, external threats

Germany allows relatives of diplomatic staff members in Ukraine to leave country

NATO putting troops on alert, sending additional ships, fighters to eastern Europe amid amassing Russia's troops

UK partially withdraws diplomatic staff from Kyiv due to 'growing threat from Russia'

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry views departure of U.S. govt employees' families as premature

EU not going to evacuate families of diplomats from Ukraine

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

Kuleba: German statements disappoint, harm efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD