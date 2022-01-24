Lithuania, Latvia to supply Ukraine with US-made Stinger MANPADS

Lithuania will supply the Ukrainian army with U.S.-made Stinger man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) amid the ongoing Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border, the Lithuanian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Latvia will deliver MANPADS of the same type, while Estonia is planning the delivery of Javelin anti-tank missiles.

"The assistance is rendered following the approval by the United States Government to transfer U.S.-made equipment to a third party," it said.

"As we are handing over the weaponry, my sincere hope is that Ukraine will not need it. The Baltic states are calling on Russia to cease its aggressive and irresponsible activity," Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said.