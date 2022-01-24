Facts

10:50 24.01.2022

UK partially withdraws diplomatic staff from Kyiv due to 'growing threat from Russia'

1 min read
UK partially withdraws diplomatic staff from Kyiv due to 'growing threat from Russia'

The United Kingdom is partially withdrawing its diplomatic staff and their families from Ukraine due to "the growing threat from Russia," the British government said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"Some Embassy staff and dependants are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to growing threat from Russia," the statement said.

"The British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work," it said.

Tags: #united_kingdom #diplomats
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:19 24.01.2022
Germany allows relatives of diplomatic staff members in Ukraine to leave country

Germany allows relatives of diplomatic staff members in Ukraine to leave country

10:06 24.01.2022
EU not going to evacuate families of diplomats from Ukraine

EU not going to evacuate families of diplomats from Ukraine

10:54 18.01.2022
Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

18:43 06.10.2021
NATO strips 8 Russian diplomats of accreditation - Sky News

NATO strips 8 Russian diplomats of accreditation - Sky News

12:14 20.04.2021
Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

Ukraine supports Czech Republic reaction to activities of Russia's special services – dpty foreign minister

09:02 06.02.2021
Ukraine expresses solidarity with diplomats of Germany, Sweden, Poland, expelled by Russia from country – MFA

Ukraine expresses solidarity with diplomats of Germany, Sweden, Poland, expelled by Russia from country – MFA

20:14 05.02.2021
EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

EU condemns expulsion of 3 European diplomats from Russia

17:23 07.01.2021
Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

Reports of London's alleged easing of sanctions against Russia are another Russian insinuations – Ukrainian MFA

16:21 15.09.2020
Ukraine counts on cooperation with United Kingdom in energy sector

Ukraine counts on cooperation with United Kingdom in energy sector

15:30 20.07.2020
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, UK demand that Iran conduct full, transparent, independent flight safety investigation into UIA plane crash

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting at 17.00 to consider issues on protecting national security from internal, external threats

NATO putting troops on alert, sending additional ships, fighters to eastern Europe amid amassing Russia's troops

EU not going to evacuate families of diplomats from Ukraine

LATEST

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation not scheduled for Jan 25, it not to be hold – SBI

Poroshenko-Medvedchuk cross-interrogation scheduled for Jan 25

Zelensky convenes NSDC meeting at 17.00 to consider issues on protecting national security from internal, external threats

Lithuania, Latvia to supply Ukraine with US-made Stinger MANPADS

NATO putting troops on alert, sending additional ships, fighters to eastern Europe amid amassing Russia's troops

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry views departure of U.S. govt employees' families as premature

Ukraine sees decline in COVID-19 morbidity

Kuleba: German statements disappoint, harm efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict

Meeting of advisors to Normandy Four leaders scheduled for Jan 26

USA intends to deliver five Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD