UK partially withdraws diplomatic staff from Kyiv due to 'growing threat from Russia'
The United Kingdom is partially withdrawing its diplomatic staff and their families from Ukraine due to "the growing threat from Russia," the British government said in a statement on its website on Monday.
"Some Embassy staff and dependants are being withdrawn from Kyiv in response to growing threat from Russia," the statement said.
"The British Embassy remains open and will continue to carry out essential work," it said.