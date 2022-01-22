Facts

11:31 22.01.2022

Ukraine receives first lethal aid from USA

1 min read
Ukraine has received the first part of U.S. military aid, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter.

The first shipment of assistance recently directed by President Joe Biden to Ukraine arrived in Kyiv tonight.

As noted, this shipment includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine.

"The donation, which includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal security assistance, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine, demonstrates the United States' strong commitment to Ukraine's sovereign right to self-defense," the embassy said.

The diplomatic mission also said that in 2021 the United States provided more than $650 million in security to Ukraine, including this assistance package, and over $2.7 billion in security in general since 2014.

"The United States will continue providing such assistance to support Ukraine's Armed Forces in their ongoing effort to defend Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression," the embassy said.

In addition, the department said that, as President Biden told President Vladimir Putin, "should Russia further invade Ukraine, the United States will provide additional defensive material to Ukraine above and beyond that already provided," the embassy said.

Tags: #usa #aid
