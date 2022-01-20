Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Ukraine is unlikely to be able to join NATO in the near future, since a number of conditions must be met for this.

"The likelihood that Ukraine is going to join NATO in the near term is not very likely," Biden said.

This, according to the U.S. president, is due to how much more work Ukraine has to do in terms of democracy and "a few other things going on there." In addition, he recalled that the country's accession to NATO requires the support of all members of the alliance.