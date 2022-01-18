Facts

12:18 18.01.2022

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

Britain will provide Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapons systems, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

"I can today confirm to the House that, in light of the increasingly threatening behaviour from Russia, and in addition to our current support, the UK is providing a new security assistance package to increase Ukraine’s defensive capabilities. We have taken the decision to supply Ukraine with light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems," Wallace said in a speech in the House of Commons on Monday, January 17.

A small number of UK personnel will also provide early-stage training for a short period of time, within the framework of Operation ORBITAL, before then returning to the United Kingdom, he said.

"This security assistance package complements the training and capabilities that Ukraine already has, and those that are also being provided by the UK and other Allies in Europe and the United States. Ukraine has every right to defend its borders, and this new package of aid further enhances its ability to do so," Wallace said.

The minister said the weapons provided do not pose a threat to Russia.

"Let me be clear: this support is for short-range, and clearly defensive weapons capabilities; they are not strategic weapons and pose no threat to Russia. They are to use in self-defence and the UK personnel providing the early-stage training will return to the United Kingdom after completing it," he said.

Wallace said the British Prime Minister had made it clear that any Russian destabilizing actions in Ukraine would be a strategic mistake with serious consequences.

"That is why there is a package of international sanctions ready to go that will make sure that Russia and its Government are punished if they cross the line. But the cost of an invasion will not just be felt by the west. I have visited Ukraine five times since 2016, and I know that the Ukrainians are a proud people who will stand and fight for their country, for democracy and for freedom. Any invasion will not be viewed as a 'liberation,' but as an occupation and I fear that it could lead to huge loss of life on all sides," the minister said.

Tags: #weapons #uk #ukraine
