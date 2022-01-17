Canadian FM Joly arrives in Ukraine on visit on Monday

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will visit Ukraine on January 17 and 18 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry (MFA) press service said on Monday.

"The heads of the Ukrainian and Canadian diplomats will hold talks, the key topics of which will be countering Russian aggression, consolidating further steps to contain Russia, strengthening the security sector of Ukraine. The ministers will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, in particular, in trade, economic, educational and visa -migration areas," the MFA said in the statement.

On January 18 Kuleba and Joly will hold a joint press conference.