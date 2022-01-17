Facts

15:31 17.01.2022

Canadian FM Joly arrives in Ukraine on visit on Monday

1 min read
Canadian FM Joly arrives in Ukraine on visit on Monday

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly will visit Ukraine on January 17 and 18 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry (MFA) press service said on Monday.

"The heads of the Ukrainian and Canadian diplomats will hold talks, the key topics of which will be countering Russian aggression, consolidating further steps to contain Russia, strengthening the security sector of Ukraine. The ministers will discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, in particular, in trade, economic, educational and visa -migration areas," the MFA said in the statement.

On January 18 Kuleba and Joly will hold a joint press conference.

Tags: #joly #visit
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:13 15.01.2022
Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine next week - media

Canadian Foreign Minister to visit Ukraine next week - media

15:39 03.01.2022
Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

18:58 16.11.2021
Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

Zelensky discusses strengthening bilateral cooperation with British Sec of State for Defense

12:17 20.07.2021
U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

U.S. State Department Adviser Derek Scholle to visit Kyiv on July 20-21

12:16 04.05.2021
Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

Nuland to visit Ukraine with Blinken - U.S. Department of State

16:17 30.04.2021
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on May 5-6 – State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kyiv on May 5-6 – State Department

15:44 08.03.2021
Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine on Independence Day – MP

13:29 26.01.2021
Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Ukraine on Wednesday

Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó to visit Ukraine on Wednesday

13:45 12.11.2020
Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

Lithuanian President Nauseda plans to visit Ukraine in 2020 – ambassador

13:34 15.10.2020
Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

Zelensky to pay working visit to Turkey on Friday – President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

Poroshenko passes through passport control

Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

LATEST

Prosecutor's office asks court to arrest Poroshenko with UAH 1 bln alternative bail

Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

Website of developer of public websites affected by hacker attack still not working

Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

Poroshenko arrives at Kyiv's Pechersky court for hearing on restraint measure

British Ambassador urges to unite against Russian aggression, not to be distracted by polarising of Ukraine situation

SBI says its employees attempted to hand proceeding documents to Poroshenko at airport

Poroshenko passes through passport control

Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

Poroshenko calls on Ukraine's democratic forces to unite before his return to homeland

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD