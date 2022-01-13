Facts

13:58 13.01.2022

Saakashvili complains that treatment in military hospital undermined his health further

2 min read
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili said at a hearing at the Tbilisi City Court on Thursday that he did not receive the necessary treatment during his stay at a military hospital in Gori.

"[Billionaire, former Georgian Prime Minister Bidzina] Ivanishvili has made a decision to kill me, as the treatment which I received at the Gori hospital undermined my health even further. Unfortunately, it is impossible to receive proper treatment in Georgia," Saakashvili said.

Several of the world's leading medics are willing to come to Georgia to examine him, but the incumbent authorities will not let them do this, he said.

Saakashvili, former Georgian president and currently a citizen of Ukraine, secretly arrived in Georgia on September 29 and was detained in Tbilisi on October 1 and put in jail in the city of Rustavi soon afterwards, where he declared a hunger strike. On November 8, he was transferred to the prison infirmary in Tbilisi's Gldani district without the consent of his lawyers and family. On November 20, Saakashvili was transferred to a military hospital in Gori, where he stopped his hunger strike. Saakashvili was brought back to the Rustavi prison on December 30.

Saakashvili has been convicted in Georgia in absentia in several criminal cases and is being treated as a suspect in some others. He has described his detention as unlawful and the charges brought against him as falsified.

Tags: #health #saakashvili
