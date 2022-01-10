Facts

14:42 10.01.2022

NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

2 min read
NATO helping Ukraine meet criteria for membership – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assures that the Alliance is helping Ukraine in achieving the criteria necessary for membership in the organization, while the allies and Ukraine will decide on membership, and no one else has the right to say anything about it.

He voiced this position in Brussels on Monday before the start of a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine commission, which will be held with the participation of Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine about whether the time has come for NATO to provide Ukraine with the Membership Action Plan (MAP) as part of the containment policy towards the Russian Federation.

With regard to the membership Stoltenberg said that the NATO had confirmed that it supports the decision taken at the 2008 Bucharest summit. He added that they are helping Ukraine move towards NATO membership through reforms, achieving NATO standards. He also reiterated that they had made it clear they would never compromise regarding the right of any state in Europe to choose its own path. Therefore, it is fundamental that this principle should not be violated in any way, which means that it is up to Ukraine and thirty NATO allies to decide when Ukraine is ready for membership, he said, adding that nobody has the right to say anything about this.

The Secretary General recalled that the Alliance continues to provide support to Ukraine - political support for its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as practical assistance.

Tags: #nato #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:06 10.01.2022
Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

Ukraine-NATO Commission expects comprehensive deterrence package, including sanctions – Stefanishyna

17:56 10.01.2022
Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

16:25 10.01.2022
Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

Inflation in Ukraine doubles to 10% in 2021 - statistics

10:24 10.01.2022
Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

14:26 08.01.2022
Some 3,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,942 recoveries, 76 deaths recorded in Ukraine per day

Some 3,195 new COVID-19 cases, 1,942 recoveries, 76 deaths recorded in Ukraine per day

12:42 07.01.2022
Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

12:09 05.01.2022
Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

11:43 05.01.2022
Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

11:14 05.01.2022
Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

10:57 05.01.2022
Ukraine records 4,571 new cases of COVID-19, 8,439 recoveries, 273 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Ukraine records 4,571 new cases of COVID-19, 8,439 recoveries, 273 deaths over past day – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Embassy of Kazakhstan calls 'Ukrainian connection' of events in country 'bogus story'

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

Ukraine calls on new German govt to immediately provide Kyiv with defense weapons to defend against Russia

Russian occupation forces continue to block traffic along most humanitarian road corridors at checkpoints in Donbas

LATEST

An-225 Mriya Ukrainian aircraft damages gear when landing in Poland – Antonov

Two servicemen killed in Donbas, blown up by explosive device – JFO HQ

Ukrainian MFA condemns violence in Kazakhstan, calls on parties to take measures to de-escalate situation

Court extends house arrest of Medvedchuk on episode of coal supply from Donbas

NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting takes place at time important for European security – Stoltenberg

Putin: We will not allow color revolutions to happen

Ukrainians not injured during mass events in Kazakhstan, embassy provides assistance to those who cannot leave country - MFA

Weakness of Ukrainian govt makes Putin stronger - Groysman

Prytula intends to register new political party in 2022

Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD