USA working on organization of delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine

The United States is working with NATO alliance members to arrange for the delivery of Stinger shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, mil.in.ua (Militarnyi) publication has reported, citing statements by an unnamed U.S. administration official in an interview with NBC News.

Work on the delivery of the U.S. shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles is requested by the government of Kyiv, NBC News said.

"Ukrainian officials believe the Stinger surface-to-air missiles would help its military defend the country against low-flying Russian helicopters and drones," the publication said.

The White House has reached out to a number of former senior national security officials and Russian experts over the past month to discuss its approach to Russia and seek out their advice.

Some of those officials, including former senior military officers and ambassadors, have urged the administration to adhere to a tough line, maintain a united front with European allies, counter Russian propaganda and avoid signaling to Moscow that it could secure concessions for its troop buildup around Ukraine, NBC News said.

A group of former national security officials and senior military officials in their letter to President Biden called for providing more weapons to Ukraine now, suggesting Stinger missiles and additional shipments of Javelin anti-tank missiles and radar to track artillery fire.

In November 2021, it became known that the United States is considering the possibility of sending Ukraine a batch of Stinger missiles and Mi-17 helicopters, which were originally intended for the Afghan army, the publication said.