09:29 06.01.2022

US, UK Secretaries of Defense support Ukraine's sovereignty – Pentagon

US, UK Secretaries of Defense support Ukraine's sovereignty – Pentagon

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and British Defense of State for Defense Ben Wallace confirmed in a phone conversation that they support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Pentagon said.

According to a statement, the ministers "spoke regarding Russia's concerning military buildup on Ukraine's borders," while they "mutually reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The U.S. Defense Department said that Austin "thanked Secretary of State Wallace for U.K.'s contribution to transatlantic security."

The leaders "committed to continuing their close coordination."

