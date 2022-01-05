Facts

11:14 05.01.2022

Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has said that the purpose of his visit to Ukraine is to demonstrate the European Union's support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"With Russia's increased military build-up, I am here to show EU support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and to support sustained reform efforts that are key for resilience," Borrell wrote on Wednesday evening.

