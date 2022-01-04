Facts

10:59 04.01.2022

Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

Ukraine cannot constantly be in limbo regarding NATO membership, it must understand that NATO, at least without even naming a date, is ready to take the next step and move towards preparations for membership, Deputy Prime Minister on European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna said.

"Such a demand [on NATO membership] from the Ukrainian side, in particular, from the president, testifies to Ukraine's readiness to fulfill all the necessary criteria that will lead to the adoption of this political decision. This is also a message from the Ukrainian president, the Ukrainian authorities that we are ready to fulfill all the criteria within this term of parliament, president, government so that NATO can name the appropriate date. But since we are talking about a political consensus against the background of the escalation of tension from the Russian Federation, Ukraine cannot constantly be in limbo. We need to understand that NATO, at least without even naming a date, is ready to take the next step and move towards preparation for membership. This may even happen without receiving a Membership Action Plan, but such strategic clarity is important," Stefanishyna said in an exclusive interview with the agency Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, it is very important that the Alliance countries send a signal of readiness to move towards the implementation of this course, either through the definition of specific time frames, or through the definition of specific steps.

"So far, we see neither the first nor the second. Politically, this signal is important not only for Ukraine, but also for all NATO countries that understand the security challenges, hybrid challenges in the Black Sea region, in general on the eastern flank of NATO. In parallel, we implement the Annual National Programs, we introduce NATO standards, in particular, civilian oversight in the security and defense sector; we prepare decisions on the reform of the Security Service for voting, and we reform the system of intelligence agencies. We do accept many changes that bring us closer to NATO, and these changes are felt in our interaction with the Alliance," Stefanishyna explained.

Tags: #stefanishyna #nato
