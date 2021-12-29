Facts

Vessel with 88,000 tonnes of Colombian coal for Centrenergo arrived in Ukraine

The Van Gogh vessel with 88,000 tonnes of Colombian coal for PJSC Centrenergo on Wednesday morning moored in the Pivdenny port, the company's press service said.

According to the company, this is the fourth vessel from the end of November with imported thermal coal for the needs of Centrenergo: the company received about 300,000 tonnes of energy coal by sea.

In January 2022, two more vessels with coal from Australia are scheduled to arrive with a total volume of about 150,000 tonnes. Approximate dates are January 15 to 17 and January 28 and 29.

Centrenergo operates 23 blocks (18 pulverized coal and five gas-oil blocks) at Vuhlehirska, Zmiyivska and Trypilska TPPs with a total installed capacity of 7,660 MW. The government owns 78.3% of the company's shares.

