Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

Fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has confirmed his intention to return to Ukraine in the first half of January.

"In the first half of January, according to my schedule, which I am not going to coordinate with [Volodymyr] Zelensky, I will return to Ukraine. And I will give answers to all questions about high treason and financing terrorism," Petro Poroshenko said in an interview with Channel 5 on Monday.

As reported, on Monday, December 20, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations within the case on the criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories. Due to the impossibility of serving a written notice of suspicion personally, it was sent to the place of residence, registration, as well as to the place of work.