Facts

11:11 28.12.2021

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

1 min read
Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

Fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has confirmed his intention to return to Ukraine in the first half of January.

"In the first half of January, according to my schedule, which I am not going to coordinate with [Volodymyr] Zelensky, I will return to Ukraine. And I will give answers to all questions about high treason and financing terrorism," Petro Poroshenko said in an interview with Channel 5 on Monday.

As reported, on Monday, December 20, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations within the case on the criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories. Due to the impossibility of serving a written notice of suspicion personally, it was sent to the place of residence, registration, as well as to the place of work.

Tags: #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:26 23.12.2021
Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

11:59 23.12.2021
SBI to analyze Poroshenko's failure to appear at bureau for legal proceedings – communications adviser

SBI to analyze Poroshenko's failure to appear at bureau for legal proceedings – communications adviser

10:11 23.12.2021
Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

Embassy of Canada: It is essential that investigation of Poroshenko case complies with highest standards of transparency, legality

11:59 21.12.2021
Poroshenko says he will return to Ukraine in early Jan

Poroshenko says he will return to Ukraine in early Jan

18:04 20.12.2021
Poroshenko suspected of treason, financing of terrorism in case dealing with coal shipments from Donbas - SBI

Poroshenko suspected of treason, financing of terrorism in case dealing with coal shipments from Donbas - SBI

16:35 11.12.2021
Putin recognizes leaders of militants in Donbas as his reps, presenting them with United Russia party cards – Poroshenko

Putin recognizes leaders of militants in Donbas as his reps, presenting them with United Russia party cards – Poroshenko

12:56 04.12.2021
Poroshenko may face suspicion on coal trade with ORDLO in near future - Trepak

Poroshenko may face suspicion on coal trade with ORDLO in near future - Trepak

13:35 22.11.2021
Poroshenko urges to grant Ukraine MAP at NATO summit in June 2022

Poroshenko urges to grant Ukraine MAP at NATO summit in June 2022

14:22 20.11.2021
Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

18:50 08.10.2021
SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

SBU: As part of Medvedchuk's suspicion, involvement of Poroshenko, Gontareva to be worked out

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

Some 5,276 new cases of COVID-19 per day, 15,639 people recover, 268 die in Ukraine

LATEST

US presidential adviser assures Poland of readiness to defend it in case of Russian aggression – White House

Ukraine reports 2,248 new COVID-19 cases, 134 related deaths in past day

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Trucks with 28 tonnes of humanitarian aid enter ORDLO via Schastia checkpoint

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

NATO Secretary General expects to convene Russia-NATO Council on Jan 12

Sea of ​​Azov may become springboard for Russia-Ukraine possible armed conflict – media

Shuliak on joining faction members to MFO 'Reasonable Politics:' Let them hand over mandate, create own political brands

Regional organizations to nominate candidates for Servants of People disciplinary commission, congress to approve its composition – Shuliak

Ukraine sees more than 1,800 COVID-19 cases, 133 deaths over past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD