Selection commission for SAPO head ends Friday meeting without approving competition's winner

The selection commission for the election of the head of the SAPO after discussions and a series of unsuccessful votes for the draft decisions on the approval of the results of the competition and the winners finished the meeting on Friday evening.

At the Friday meeting, the commission once again did not approve the results of the competition, according to which NABU detective Oleksandr Klymenko received 246 points for the position of the SAPO head, and prosecutor of the PGO Andriy Syniuk received 229 points for the position of the SAPO deputy head.

The draft decision, proposed by head of the commission Kateryna Koval, which was asked to approve the results of the competition, the overall rating, the candidacy of NABU detective Klymenko for the post of the SAPO head and send for approval to the PGO, did not receive support either.

Koval said she had sent documents to the PGO to confirm the passage of the candidate screening, but no response had yet been received.

This proposal caused a discussion, in particular, regarding the need to confirm the form of admission of the winners, which lasted for a long time.

Representatives of the international community in the commission asked for a vote to approve the winner of the competition without sending it to the PGO for approval.

Thus, there are winners of the competition, but technically, by voting, the results of the competition have not been approved.

The Friday meeting ended, the date of the next meeting has not been set.