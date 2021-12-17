Facts

13:48 17.12.2021

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Since Friday midnight, Russian mercenaries in Donbas have opened fire on Ukrainian positions five times, with one Ukrainian serviceman reported as killed in action (KIA), and another one as wounded in action (WIA), the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"Over the past 24 hours, on December 16, the Russian occupation forces carried out five ceasefire violations, one of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. As a result of hostile actions, one member of the Joint Forces was wounded, his health state is satisfactory. Another member of the Joint Forces received injuries incompatible with life," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Friday.

Tags: #donbas #jfo
Завантаження...
Interfax-Ukraine
