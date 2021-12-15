Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in a meeting with the leaders of the EU member states and associated partner countries in Brussels, organized at the initiative of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

"On the eve of the sixth Eastern Partnership summit, the leaders of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova presented their vision of the priorities for the further development of relations between the states of the Associated Trio and the European Union. The head of the Ukrainian state said the Associated Trio should become a new wave of EU enlargement in the future," the presidential press service said.

Zelensky also invited leaders of countries that have not yet officially concluded bilateral declarations on Ukraine's European perspective to join this initiative.