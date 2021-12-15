Facts

17:11 15.12.2021

Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

1 min read
Zelensky: Associated Trio should become new wave of EU enlargement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky took part in a meeting with the leaders of the EU member states and associated partner countries in Brussels, organized at the initiative of Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

"On the eve of the sixth Eastern Partnership summit, the leaders of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova presented their vision of the priorities for the further development of relations between the states of the Associated Trio and the European Union. The head of the Ukrainian state said the Associated Trio should become a new wave of EU enlargement in the future," the presidential press service said.

Zelensky also invited leaders of countries that have not yet officially concluded bilateral declarations on Ukraine's European perspective to join this initiative.

Tags: #associated_trio
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:03 22.10.2021
PMs of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to hold online meeting

PMs of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia to hold online meeting

13:02 25.06.2021
Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova present Associated Trio format in Brussels

Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova present Associated Trio format in Brussels

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

EU can expand existing sanctions in relation to Russia if its aggression against Ukraine continues

Zelensky to visit Brussels on Dec 15-16 to participate in Eastern Partnership Summit

Zelensky on Germany's blocking supply of defense weapons to Ukraine: fear still wins in some capitals

LATEST

Israel's experience in gas production and export is very interesting for Ukraine – The Ambassador

Zelensky, Macron, Scholz urge Russia to resume constructive work in Normandy format

Zelensky, Macron discuss bilateral cooperation, Ukraine's Euro-integration, Euro-Atlantic aspirations in Brussels

Celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Israel will be held on Thursday in Jerusalem

Zelensky invites President of Azerbaijan to host Kyiv-Ankara-Baku summit in Feb

Boris Lozhkin named the main topics of the third KYIV JEWISH FORUM

Germany sentences Russian citizen Krasikov to life in Tiergarten murder case

Ukraine extends adaptive quarantine until March 31, 2022

Stoltenberg: NATO to monitor situation in Ukraine, any Russia's aggression will entail heavy cost

Kyiv Institute of National Guard will probably switch to training cadets by standards of NATO countries

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD