Facts

11:26 11.12.2021

Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

1 min read
Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he cannot rule out the possibility of holding a referendum on the status of Donbas.

"I cannot rule out a referendum on Donbas as a whole. And the question is not about status. We can have such a thing in our life. This [a referendum] may be regarding Donbas and regarding Crimea," Zelensky said on the 1+1 television channel on Friday evening, when asked by a journalist whether he would like to consult Ukrainians regarding the status of the occupied territories.

He also allowed for the possibility of holding a referendum on ending the war.

"This [a referendum] may be on ending the war on the whole. It might happen that someone, some country, might propose some terms and conditions to us. This might happen. There is no such a thing today for sure. I have no secrets from the public, I wouldn't joke with such things and certainly wouldn't have secrets, because these are very important things that concern our status ... our territories. But if there's some very difficult challenge, I'll definitely consult our society," he said.

Tags: #zelensky #referendum
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:06 11.12.2021
Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

Zelensky: oligarchs have to negotiate with govt, state's position is in laws

16:44 10.12.2021
Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

10:57 10.12.2021
White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

10:15 10.12.2021
Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

Biden in his talk with Zelensky says any decisions relating to Ukraine cannot be made without Ukraine – Yermak

17:23 09.12.2021
Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

Ukraine interested in hosting UEFA Super Cup in 2024 or 2025 – Zelensky

17:22 09.12.2021
Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

Zelensky takes part in inauguration session of Summit for Democracy

16:34 08.12.2021
Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

Zelensky hopes 'Christmas ceasefire,' exchange of prisoners to be solved at Wednesday TCG meeting

16:48 06.12.2021
Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

12:59 04.12.2021
Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

Zelensky does not fulfill his obligations to fight corruption - Active Group poll

18:52 02.12.2021
Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

Zelensky takes part in first talks in Lublin Triangle format

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Monastyrsky initiates probe into incident involving Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili

Ukraine records 10,133 new COVID-19 cases, 25,861 recoveries, 446 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

LATEST

'Swallow's Nest' by Ukrainian Embassy wins ginger bread competition in USA

Monastyrsky initiates probe into incident involving Dpty Interior Minister Gogilashvili

British, US Foreign Ministers discuss support for Ukraine

Ukraine records 10,133 new COVID-19 cases, 25,861 recoveries, 446 deaths in past 24 hours

Ukraine receives EUR 50 mln loan from EIB for COVID-19 vaccination

Switzerland extends freezing of assets of Yanukovych, his entourage for one year

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Ukravtodor renews 5,000 km of roads in 2021 – agency official

Russia-Ukraine crisis requires political and diplomatic solution – Stoltenberg

More than half of Ukrainians support idea of direct negotiations with Russia

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD