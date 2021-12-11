Zelensky does not exclude possibility of holding referendum on Donbas, Crimea

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he cannot rule out the possibility of holding a referendum on the status of Donbas.

"I cannot rule out a referendum on Donbas as a whole. And the question is not about status. We can have such a thing in our life. This [a referendum] may be regarding Donbas and regarding Crimea," Zelensky said on the 1+1 television channel on Friday evening, when asked by a journalist whether he would like to consult Ukrainians regarding the status of the occupied territories.

He also allowed for the possibility of holding a referendum on ending the war.

"This [a referendum] may be on ending the war on the whole. It might happen that someone, some country, might propose some terms and conditions to us. This might happen. There is no such a thing today for sure. I have no secrets from the public, I wouldn't joke with such things and certainly wouldn't have secrets, because these are very important things that concern our status ... our territories. But if there's some very difficult challenge, I'll definitely consult our society," he said.