Facts

14:58 10.12.2021

Russia-Ukraine crisis requires political and diplomatic solution – Stoltenberg

1 min read
Russia-Ukraine crisis requires political and diplomatic solution – Stoltenberg

Normalization of the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine requires diplomatic measures, in connection with which the talks between U.S. and Russian Presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, as well as the dialogue at the Russia-NATO Council (RNC) platform, play an important role, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"This crisis requires a political and diplomatic solution. So we welcome the dialogue between President Biden and President Putin. As well as the efforts to convene a new meeting in the Normandy format. Because dialogue is even more important when tensions are high," he said a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly.

"Our offer of a meaningful dialogue in the NATO-Russia Council, with Russia, still stands," he said.

He also reiterated his call on Russia to make efforts to de-escalate the situation on the border with Ukraine.

For several months, the NATO Secretary General has been calling on the Russian Federation to establish cooperation within the RNC.

Tags: #stoltenberg #crisis
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:18 15.11.2021
Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

Stoltenberg calls on Russia for transparency in its military maneuvers, preventing escalation, reducing tensions around Ukraine

15:46 22.10.2021
NATO Secretary General: Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine's future membership in Alliance

NATO Secretary General: Russia has no reason to fear Ukraine's future membership in Alliance

19:17 22.09.2021
There must be clear time perspective for countries aspiring to join Alliance – Zelensky at meeting with Stoltenberg

There must be clear time perspective for countries aspiring to join Alliance – Zelensky at meeting with Stoltenberg

17:28 08.09.2021
Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

Crisis in Ukrainian horse breeding caused by illegal lease of land of stud farms - association

18:44 11.06.2021
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg expects upcoming summit to reaffirm support for Euro-Atlantic aspirations of Ukraine, Georgia

16:48 28.05.2021
Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

Era of uncertainty starts in Ukraine – political scientist

16:04 06.05.2021
There are more Russian troops at Ukraine's borders now than during first escalation, Alliance must be vigilant – NATO Secretary General

There are more Russian troops at Ukraine's borders now than during first escalation, Alliance must be vigilant – NATO Secretary General

09:43 15.04.2021
NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop escalation, end its practice of aggressive provocations against Ukraine

NATO calls on Russia to immediately stop escalation, end its practice of aggressive provocations against Ukraine

13:12 13.04.2021
Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

Russia must stop building up troops on border with Ukraine – NATO Secretary General

14:53 16.03.2021
NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

NATO to analyze comprehensive aid package allocated to Ukraine for its further adaptation to Kyiv's modern needs – Secretary General's report

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

USA imposes sanctions against former first dpty head of Yanukovych Administration Portnov, his charity organization – Treasury Dept

NABU Director: soon we will find out whether anti-corruption reform in Ukraine is irreversible

LATEST

Ukraine receives EUR 50 mln loan from EIB for COVID-19 vaccination

Switzerland extends freezing of assets of Yanukovych, his entourage for one year

Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

Zelensky, Macron discuss unblocking Normandy format, diversification of energy supply, regular talk scheduled for Dec 15

Ukravtodor renews 5,000 km of roads in 2021 – agency official

More than half of Ukrainians support idea of direct negotiations with Russia

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people calls for increased pressure on Russia due to human rights violations in Crimea, Donbas

Most Ukrainians consider Russia hostile country; Canada, Lithuania, Poland named as main allies - poll

Ukraine sees 11,327 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

White House: Biden assures Zelensky in USA's commitment to 'no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD