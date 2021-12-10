Russia-Ukraine crisis requires political and diplomatic solution – Stoltenberg

Normalization of the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine requires diplomatic measures, in connection with which the talks between U.S. and Russian Presidents, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, as well as the dialogue at the Russia-NATO Council (RNC) platform, play an important role, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

"This crisis requires a political and diplomatic solution. So we welcome the dialogue between President Biden and President Putin. As well as the efforts to convene a new meeting in the Normandy format. Because dialogue is even more important when tensions are high," he said a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and Minister of the Armed Forces of France, Florence Parly.

"Our offer of a meaningful dialogue in the NATO-Russia Council, with Russia, still stands," he said.

He also reiterated his call on Russia to make efforts to de-escalate the situation on the border with Ukraine.

For several months, the NATO Secretary General has been calling on the Russian Federation to establish cooperation within the RNC.