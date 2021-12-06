Facts

Second ship with coal for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

The second Panamax class vessel with 75,000 tonnes of Australian coal for PJSC Centrenergo has arrived in Ukraine at Odesa-based port Pivdenny, the company said on its website on December 5.

"After passing customs operations, the ship will begin unloading. Starting from tomorrow (December 6) coal will be shipped by rail to the power plants of PJSC Centrenergo for replenishment of stocks in warehouses and uninterrupted operation during the heating period of 2021-2022," the company said.

Two more deliveries of imported coal for Centrenergo are expected in the near future.

In particular, the next batch of Australian coal will arrive in Ukraine on December 15, 2021.

"It is expected that at the end of December 2021 - beginning of January 2022 a ship with coal from Colombia will arrive in Ukraine for the needs of the TPPs of PJSC Centrenergo. The volume of each batch is from 70,000 to 80,000 tonnes, as a result, the total volume of supplies is almost 210,000-220,000 tonnes," the company said.

As reported, the first ship with 60,500 tonnes of American coal for Centrenergo, contracted by DTEK Energy, arrived in Ukraine at the end of November.

Currently, the company continues the active stage of negotiations on the supply of another 510,000 tonnes of imported coal in December 2021 - March 2022.

"According to the plan, we must produce 3.4 billion kWh in four months, which requires about 1.7 million tonnes of coal. Some 800,000 tonnes of 200,000 tonnes each month should come from the state mines, another 930,000 tonnes are imports. Some 420,000 tonnes of supplies by sea have already been contracted. Another 510,000 tonnes - negotiations are in the active stage," Olena Voloshina, a member of the directorate of Centrenergo, said at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services on December 1.

