Facts

10:49 06.12.2021

Second of seven coal batches contracted by DTEK in USA of 66,000 tonnes arrives in Ukraine

1 min read
Second of seven coal batches contracted by DTEK in USA of 66,000 tonnes arrives in Ukraine

The second Panamax-class vessel with 66,000 tonnes of American coal for the DTEK Energy TPPs has arrived in Ukraine, the vessel was moored at berth No. 20 of the TIS port (TransInvestService, which operates in the water area of the Pivdenny seaport), DTEK said on Sunday.

"In the coming days, coal will replenish the reserves of our thermal power plants and will ensure the stability of the Ukrainian energy system during peak periods," DTEK Energy CEO Ildar Saleev was quoted as saying in the company's report.

According to him, DTEK has contracted seven shiploads of coal from the United States and Colombia with a total volume of 470,000 tonnes. The first of them, contracted for PJSC Centrenergo, arrived at the end of November, three more are expected during December, and the rest in January.

The company said that the total volume of coal contracted to date from Poland, Kazakhstan and the United States is 900,000 tonnes.

"DTEK will continue negotiations on additional coal volumes," the company said.

Tags: #coal
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:50 06.12.2021
Second ship with coal for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

Second ship with coal for Centrenergo arrives in Ukraine

18:40 09.11.2021
DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

DTEK contracts 600,000 tonnes of coal for Q1 2022, has shortage of anthracite for Luhansk TPP

17:51 09.11.2021
Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

Ukraine needs to import thermal coal in next 3-5 years – DTEK CEO

12:07 05.11.2021
Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

Ukraine signs contracts for coal supply from Poland, U.S., South Africa – Energy Minister

17:08 04.11.2021
Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

Russia stops transit of coal from Kazakhstan to Ukraine

10:37 29.10.2021
Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

Russia stops delivery of steam coal to Ukraine from Nov 1 - Gerus

17:48 27.10.2021
Govt expects growth in coal production – premier

Govt expects growth in coal production – premier

16:53 26.10.2021
Rise in coal prices forces cement producers to work with minimum margin – Ukrcement

Rise in coal prices forces cement producers to work with minimum margin – Ukrcement

16:53 08.10.2021
Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

Coal has to be bought in extremely tense situation on foreign markets – DTEK executive director

12:59 17.09.2021
DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

DTEK agrees with U.S.-based HC Trading on supply of 150,000 tonnes of coal to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Truck collided with shuttle bus, killing ten people in Chernihiv region – emergency service

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

LATEST

Ukraine registers over 8,600 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Truck collided with shuttle bus, killing ten people in Chernihiv region – emergency service

US Embassy looks forward investigation of toppling Hanukkah menorah in river in Uzhgorod

Stefanchuk supports coordination of parliaments of Ukraine, Lithuania on security issues

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Monastyrsky, Kvien discuss ensuring security of Ukrainian borders

Some 92% of servicemen vaccinated with two doses, 98% - with one dose

New quarantine rules, in force from Monday, to affect unvaccinated Ukrainians

Yanukovych files lawsuit in DACK against Verkhovna Rada

Reznikov: Number of Russian military personnel near Ukrainian border may increase to 175,000

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD