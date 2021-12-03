Ukraine moving to practical stage of construction of two naval bases in Berdiansk, Ochakov – Reznikov

Ukraine is embarking on the practical stage of construction of two naval bases in the town of Ochakov in Mykolaiv region and the town of Berdiansk in Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"We are moving on to the practical stage of construction of two naval bases in Berdiansk and Ochakov and other contacts within the framework of agreements with the United Kingdom," he said at the "hour of questions for the government" at the Verkhovna Rada in Kyiv on Friday.