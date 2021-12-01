First flight of national air carrier to be performed in 2022 – Zelensky

The first flight of the national air carrier Ukrainian National Airlines (UNA) will be in 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The first flight of the national carrier will be performed in 2022. By 2025, the airline's fleet will be completed – at least 20 aircraft. Regular flights, both internal and external, will be launched," the head of state said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada with his annual nation address.

He also added that the Ukrainian carrier should be seen not only in Ukraine, but all over the world. And this, according to him, will be greatly helped by the Common Aviation Area Agreement, which Ukraine signed with the European Union.

"Therefore, UNA will definitely land in the EU. And such great plans are really inspiring," he said.

Speaking about the construction of airports, the president said that now it is underway in 16 cities of the country. "We also want to build an international airport in Zakarpattia region, between Uzhgorod and Mukachevo, and two airports in eastern Ukraine," Zelensky said.