Facts

10:57 01.12.2021

First flight of national air carrier to be performed in 2022 – Zelensky

1 min read
First flight of national air carrier to be performed in 2022 – Zelensky

The first flight of the national air carrier Ukrainian National Airlines (UNA) will be in 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"The first flight of the national carrier will be performed in 2022. By 2025, the airline's fleet will be completed – at least 20 aircraft. Regular flights, both internal and external, will be launched," the head of state said, speaking in the Verkhovna Rada with his annual nation address.

He also added that the Ukrainian carrier should be seen not only in Ukraine, but all over the world. And this, according to him, will be greatly helped by the Common Aviation Area Agreement, which Ukraine signed with the European Union.

"Therefore, UNA will definitely land in the EU. And such great plans are really inspiring," he said.

Speaking about the construction of airports, the president said that now it is underway in 16 cities of the country. "We also want to build an international airport in Zakarpattia region, between Uzhgorod and Mukachevo, and two airports in eastern Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Tags: #air_carrier
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:25 25.11.2021
Network of national airline of Ukraine to have 15,000 flights by 2026, fleet to be 20 aircraft – Aerogestion

Network of national airline of Ukraine to have 15,000 flights by 2026, fleet to be 20 aircraft – Aerogestion

11:48 25.11.2021
Zelensky: we receive confirmation of economic feasibility of creating national air carrier

Zelensky: we receive confirmation of economic feasibility of creating national air carrier

11:22 25.11.2021
Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

Zelensky announces creation of national air carrier

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Ukraine in cooperation with Apple to conduct population census in Feb 2023

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

LATEST

Zelensky: Ukraine in cooperation with Apple to conduct population census in Feb 2023

President Zelensky: Our goal is to implement Association Agreement with EU

Ukraine sees increase in COVID-19 infections

Some nine parties pass to Rada, European Solidarity leads - KIIS poll

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

The Defense Minister invited the Speaker of the Knesset to Ukraine

In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

Tension on Ukraine-Russia border may be associated with upcoming Biden-Putin meeting - Reznikov

Rada takes into account interim report of temporary investigation commission on Wagner PMC members, Ilovaisk

Ukraine and Israel will sign final document of Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on November 30

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD