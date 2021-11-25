Zelensky: we receive confirmation of economic feasibility of creating national air carrier

Ukraine has received confirmation of the economic feasibility of creating a national air carrier from a consultant – the French consulting company Aerogestion.

"We are ready to invest in the air fleet, load Ukrainian manufacturers and attract world leaders to joint projects in the aircraft industry. We have confirmation of the economic feasibility of this project from our French consultants, which concerns our national air carrier," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Great Construction: Aviation. Tourism forum held at the Boryspil International Airport on Thursday.

He said that Ukraine has all the possibilities for the mass production of aircraft.

"As for our national air carrier... there were several working names. Today it is Ukrainian National Airlines (UNA) – very symbolic," the president said.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on November 18 adopted at the first reading bill No. 6298 with amendments to the state budget for 2021 on the allocation of UAH 2.5 billion to finance infrastructure projects, in particular UAH 500 million for the charter capital of the national air carrier.