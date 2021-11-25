Network of national airline of Ukraine to have 15,000 flights by 2026, fleet to be 20 aircraft – Aerogestion

The total network of the national carrier of Ukraine by 2026 will have to number 15,000 flights, its fleet is planned to be expanded to 20 aircraft.

The relevant information was provided by Senior Consultant of the Aerogestion consulting company, which developed the concept of the air carrier, Patrice Fassier at a briefing at the Great Construction: Aviation. Tourism forum in Kyiv on Thursday.

"Currently, the fleet [of the future national air carrier] is being revised. Three types of aircraft are expected to be used," he said.